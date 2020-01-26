Mayor of China's Wuhan expects another 1,000 virus cases in the city

SHANGHAI: The mayor of China's Wuhan, epicentre of an outbreak of a coronavirus that has killed 56 and infected more than 2,000 in China, said on Sunday (Jan 26) he expects another 1,000 new patients in the city, highlighting the immense pressure on Wuhan's infrastructure.

The number of confirmed cases in the city could rise by 1,000, Zhou Xianwang predicted, based on the number currently undergoing observation in hospital.



Wuhan's city government will step up construction of specialised hospitals to deal with infected patients, Zhou told reporters.

He also said around five million people had left the city during the new year travel rush.



Speaking at a press conference and wearing a face mask, Zhou said the city's medical staff were "very strained and tired".



The pressure on supplies of medical goods such as protective suits, masks and glasses had largely eased, he said, thanks in part to increased private donations.

Wuhan, a city of about 11 million and capital of Hubei province, has been under virtual lockdown amid intensifying efforts to contain the outbreak.

Images of hospital corridors packed with people seeking treatment have circulated widely on Chinese social media, and residents have complained of soaring prices on essentials such as vegetables.

Zhou insisted on Sunday that the city's food prices are stable and food supplies are ample.

Hubei Province Governor Wang Xiaodong also told reporters during the briefing he feels "agonised" and responsible for the outbreak.

A new working group to tackle the epidemic, chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, called for local authorities to consider "extending the Spring Festival holiday", in order to prevent the movement of people.

Several cities responded, with new school terms delayed in Beijing, Shanghai and the city of Suzhou in eastern Jiangsu province - which also ordered companies to extend the end of the holiday until Feb 9.



