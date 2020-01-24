Wuhan virus outbreak: At a glance

SINGAPORE: Ahead of Chinese New Year, China is battling a growing health crisis caused by an unknown coronavirus that has infected hundreds and killed more than two dozen people since it was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec 31, 2019.

Authorities around the world are keeping a close watch on developments, with the pneumonia-like virus hitting several places across China and abroad, including Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the US.

