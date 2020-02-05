Coronavirus outbreak: Johor to suspend all state-organised events in February

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor will suspend all state-organised events in February in response to the coronavirus outbreak, chief minister Sahruddin Jamal said on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Dr Sahruddin also advised private organisers of large-scale events where mass crowds are expected to follow suit as Malaysia battles the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Out of the 12 confirmed cases in Malaysia, seven have been detected in Johor and Dr Sahruddin emphasised that the spread must be managed to ensure the safety and health of Johor residents.

"This specific step will minimise the public's exposure to getting infected and boost efforts to prevent the spread of, and control, the virus efficiently," said Dr Sahruddin.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Sahruddin said that among the state events that have been suspended were the Pasir Gudang International Kite Festival and Semarak Juara Sukma, a sporting festival.

He added that the Johor government has also advised other event organisers to consider similar measures and postpone mass religious and cultural events such as Chingay, Thaipusam and the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

"The Johor government hopes that the people would take necessary preventive measures while following latest developments and instructions from authorities," said Dr Sahruddin.