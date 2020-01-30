Philippines confirms first case of new coronavirus: Health minister
MANILA: Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.
A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, on Jan 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.
Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.
