Philippines reports first Wuhan coronavirus death outside China

MANILA: The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed more than 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said on Sunday (Feb 2).



The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.



"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters.



"However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak," Abeyasinghe added.

The man, who died in a Manila hospital, arrived in the Philippines with a Chinese woman who had also tested positive for the virus, health secretary Francisco Duque said.



She was the Philippines' first case of the virus and is recovering in hospital.







CLOSING BORDERS

The WHO last week declared the situation a global health emergency.



The first foreign fatality came as an escalating number of governments around the world closed their borders to people from China in a bid to stop it spreading.



The Philippines announced it would immediately halt the arrivals of any foreign travellers from China. The United States, Australia and Israel have banned foreign nationals from visiting if they had been in China over the previous 14 days, and warned their own citizens from travelling there.



Mongolia, Russia and Nepal closed their land borders, while Papua New Guinea went as far as to ban anyone arriving from ports or airports across Asia.



The death toll in China soared to 304 on Sunday, with authorities reporting 45 new deaths from the previous day.



There were 2,590 new confirmed cases in China, bringing the total to nearly 14,500.



