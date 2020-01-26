China bans wildlife trade nationwide due to Wuhan virus outbreak

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Jan 26) banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.

Raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species is forbidden "from the date of the announcement until the national epidemic situation is over," said a joint directive from three top agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture.



Snakes, peacocks, crocodiles and other species can also be found for sale via Taobao, an e-commerce website run by Alibaba.



Any places that breed wildlife should be isolated, said the statement.

The ban will take effect from Sunday.

The virus, which has infected more than 2,000 people globally and killed 56 people in China, has been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

It has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to Singapore, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.



The World Health Organization this week stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts question whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.

On Sunday, China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lockdown, with transports links all-but severed except for emergency vehicles.

Health authorities in Beijing urged people not to shake hands but instead salute using a traditional cupped-hand gesture. The advice was sent in a text message that went out to mobile phone users in the city on Sunday morning.

