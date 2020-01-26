China says Wuhan virus' ability to spread getting stronger

BEIJING: China's National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei said on Sunday (Jan 26) the transmission ability of the coronavirus behind an outbreak that has killed 56 people so far is getting stronger and that the number of infections could continue to rise.

Ma, speaking at a press briefing, also said authorities' knowledge of the new virus is limited and that they are unclear on the risks posed by mutations of the virus.

The death toll from the virus in China has risen to 56 and the number of people infected across the country is nearing 2,000, authorities said earlier on Sunday.



Chinese authorities have so far reported 1,975 cases nationwide.

President Xi Jinping warned on Saturday that China faced a "grave situation" as authorities raced to contain a respiratory illness that has caused the widespread abandonment of Chinese New Year celebrations nationwide and overwhelmed health facilities in Hubei.

Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in the province have been locked down in a rapidly expanding quarantine effort marked by transport shutdowns and other restrictions on movement.

The previously unknown virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) pathogen, which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The virus has spread nationwide in China and cases have been reported in several other countries as far away as the United States, France and Australia.



