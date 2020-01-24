Wuhan virus: Number of cases in China tops 800, death toll hits 25

BEIJING: China confirmed 830 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan 23, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 25, the National Health Commission said on Friday (Jan 24).



The body said authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The virus, which started in Wuhan city in Hubei province, has since spread to other major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Cases have been confirmed in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

The World Health Organization on Thursday called the outbreak "an emergency in China" but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Scrambling to contain the outbreak, the local government in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, suspended most transport operations on Thursday, including outgoing flights, and people were told not to leave.

Hours later, neighboring Huanggang, a city of about 7 million people, announced similar measures.





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram