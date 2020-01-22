Wuhan virus: Number of cases soars past 400 in China, death toll rises to 9

BEIJING: The number of deaths from a new SARS-like virus has climbed to nine as of the end of Tuesday (Jan 21), an official from China's national health commission said in an update on Wednesday.

There are a total of 440 confirmed cases in 13 provinces across the country, the commission's deputy head Li Bin told a media briefing, while more than 2,000 cases of close contact have also been detected.

The number of cases compares with the total of more than 300 reported earlier as of Tuesday.



The coronavirus is transmitted via the respiratory tract and there "is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease", said Li.



He added that live animals were not allowed to enter Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

The commission announced measures to contain the disease as hundreds of millions of people travel across the country for this week's Chinese New Year holiday, including disinfection and ventilation at airports, train stations and shopping centres.

"When needed, temperature checks will also be implemented in key areas at crowded places," the commission said in a statement.



Airports around the world have tightened screening of travellers from China as officials confirmed the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans.

Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have all previously confirmed cases of the disease, while the United States confirmed its first case on Tuesday.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.