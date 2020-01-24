South Korea confirms second case of Wuhan virus

SEOUL: South Korea's government on Friday (Jan 24) confirmed the second case of a coronavirus that originated in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The virus killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800, with the World Health Organization declaring it an emergency.

The virus, which started in Wuhan city in Hubei province, has since spread to other major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Cases have been confirmed in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

Scrambling to contain the outbreak, the local government in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, suspended most transport operations on Thursday, including outgoing flights, and people were told not to leave.

Hours later, neighboring Huanggang, a city of about 7 million people, announced similar measures.

The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan.

It has created alarm because there are a number of unknowns surrounding it. It is too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and coughing.





