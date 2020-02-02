Wuhan coronavirus: South Korea bars foreigners who visited Hubei province

SEOUL: South Korea will bar entry by foreigners who have visited Hubei Province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak in China, South Korea's prime minister said on Sunday (Feb 2), according to Yonhap news agency.



The entry ban will start on Tuesday, Yonhap reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.



On Sunday, South Korea reported three new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total to 15 cases in the country.

Earlier Sunday, the Philippines government reported the first Wuhan coronavirus death outside China.



The death toll in China soared to 304 on Sunday, with authorities reporting 45 new deaths from the previous day.



There were 2,590 new confirmed cases in China, bringing the total to more than 14,500.



The WHO last week declared the outbreak a global health emergency.



The Philippines announced it would immediately halt the arrivals of any foreign travellers from China. The United States, Australia and Israel have banned foreign nationals from visiting if they had been in China over the previous 14 days, and warned their own citizens from travelling there.



Mongolia, Russia and Nepal closed their land borders, while Papua New Guinea went as far as to ban anyone arriving from ports or airports across Asia.

