Thailand confirms 6 more Wuhan virus infections, bringing total to 14

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (Jan 28) confirmed six more cases of coronavirus among visitors from China, bringing the country's total to 14 cases, a health official said.

Five of the new cases, aged six to 70 years, came from Hubei province and are part of the same family, the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control Tanarak Plipat told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other patient came from Chongqing, Tanarak added.

The department will now scan all passengers from China, said Public Health Permanent Secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai.



At least five of the 14 cases in Thailand have recovered and gone home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country's health minister called an emergency meeting on Sunday with the transport and tourism ministries amid rising public discontent over the government's handling of the situation.

"We can control the situation and are confident in our ability to handle the crisis," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.



Based on numbers during the SARS outbreak in 2003, three months of reduced travel from China would result in 50 billion baht (US$1.52 billion) of lost tourism revenue, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said.



China said on Tuesday that 106 people had died from the new coronavirus, up from the previous toll of 81.

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of Jan 27, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 2,835 reported a day earlier.

The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has since been identified in more than a dozen other countries, including the first confirmed patients in Canada and Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organization said on Monday that it remained unclear if the deadly virus is contagious during its incubation period, before symptoms appear.

It did not immediately confirm assertions made by Chinese authorities that people who are infected can spread the disease before they show any symptoms of fever or respiratory difficulties.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a Wuhan market illegally selling wildlife. Much is not known, including how easily it spreads and just how deadly it is.

China is Thailand's biggest source of tourists and had nearly 11 million visitors from there last year.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram