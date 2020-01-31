Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission, total cases rise to 19

BANGKOK: Thailand has seen its first case of human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus inside the country, a health official said on Friday (Jan 31).



The case is a Thai taxi driver, said Tanarak Pipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.



"The Thai person who got infected does not have the record of travelling to China and it is likely that he was infected from a sick traveller from China," Tanarak said.

Thailand's previous cases have all been either Chinese tourists or Thais who had visited China, where the virus originated.

Thailand on Friday also announced five new coronavirus cases - the taxi driver and four Chinese nationals.

This takes Thailand's total number of cases to 19.

Thailand is sending a plane to Wuhan to bring back about 161 citizens on Saturday, a government minister said.

#Thailand #health officials say the #Thai taxi driver stopped driving when he felt ill. Said the cabbie likely caught the #coronavirus from a passenger but the passenger may have likely left the country. Also trying to trace people the cabbie has been in contact with #ไวรัสโคโรนา pic.twitter.com/uvLzo1ZEIX — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) January 31, 2020

China said on Friday it will be sending charter planes to bring citizens from virus-hit Hubei province who are overseas back "as soon as possible".

The ministry's comments come as a number of airlines announced they were halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of a deadly new virus.

China has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and cancelled overseas group tours, while several countries including Germany and Britain have urged their citizens to avoid travel to China.

The United States told its citizens Thursday night "do not travel" to China, raising its advisory status to the highest level of alert.

Japan on Friday also raised its travel warning for China, advising people to "avoid travel that is not urgent or is not necessary".

The outbreak of the coronavirus has sickened nearly 10,000 people in China with the death toll at more than 200, prompting the World Health Organization to declare an international emergency.

China has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

The pathogen is believed to have emerged in a market that sold wild game, and spread during a Chinese New Year holiday season in which hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home or abroad.

#Thailand #DPM Minister #Anutin also said no plans to suspend visa issuance for #China visitors now. Responding to @ChannelNewsAsia, he assures the nation has sufficient masks, essential medical supplies to tackle #coronavirus #ไวรัสโคโรนา No plans to distribute free masks pic.twitter.com/E5F5xzcrTy — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) January 31, 2020



China is Thailand's biggest source of visitors, with about 11 million visits and 544 billion baht (US$17.5 billion) in spending last year, both making up 28 per cent of the total.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Friday expects a revenue loss of 95 billion baht from fewer Chinese tourists during January-April.

The government will discuss additional economic measures next week.

