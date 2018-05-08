Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met in China: Report

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China on Tuesday (May 8) in a surprise visit by the North Korean leader ahead of an expected summit with US President Donald Trump.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and Kim taking a seaside stroll in the northeastern city of Dalian and holding talks, while the official Xinhua news agency said the two leaders met on Monday and Tuesday.



During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, Kim told Xi he hoped relevant parties would take "phased" and "synchronised" measures to realise denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

Xi hosted a banquet and told Kim of his support for North Korea's strategic shift towards economic development, Xinhua added.

The visit, part of a flurry of diplomatic engagement that has dramatically eased tension on the Korean peninsula, follows Kim's recent historic summit with South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, and precedes a planned meet with US President Donald Trump.

It also followed Kim's dramatic train journey to Beijing in March, his first known trip abroad since assuming power in 2011.

Japanese media earlier reported that an airplane normally used by North Korean VIPs flew out of China on Tuesday, sparking speculation that Kim Jong Un may have made a secret visit to the country.

NHK television showed images of two planes taking off from the northeastern port city of Dalian - one belonging to North Korea's Air Koryo, and another used by high-profile officials from Pyongyang.



One of the planes seen in Dalian resembled the one used by Kim's sister and close aide, Kim Yo Jong, to travel to South Korea for the Winter Olympics in February.

NHK television showed images of a motorcade of cars with black-tinted windows travelling through Dalian, where roads and air traffic had been temporarily restricted a day before.

China has sought to improve relations with its Cold War-era ally after ties chilled over Beijing's support of United Nations sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear activities.

Beijing is keen to avoid being left out in the cold as North Korea holds talks with South Korea and the United States.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met Kim in Pyongyang last week - the first trip there by a Chinese foreign minister since 2007.