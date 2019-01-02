Xi says nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

FILE PHOTO - Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event marking the 40th anniversary of China&
FILE PHOTO - Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xi made the comments in a speech on the 40th anniversary of a key policy statement that eventually lead to a thaw in relations with the self-ruled island.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

