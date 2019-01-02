Xi says nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that nobody can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should seek "reunification".

Xi made the comments in a speech on the 40th anniversary of a key policy statement that eventually lead to a thaw in relations with the self-ruled island.

