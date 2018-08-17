Xiamen Air passenger jet overshoots runway in Manila in heavy rain

MANILA: A Xiamen Air aircraft with 165 people on board veered off an airport runway in the Philippines capital of Manila shortly before midnight on Thursday (Aug 16), but there were no casualties.

The Boeing 737-800, landing after a flight from Xiamen "went off the runway during a heavy downpour", said Connie Bungag, the officer in charge of Manila International Airport Authority's (MIAA) public affairs office. "We are still determining how it happened."

Xiamen Air is a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines.

"All 157 passengers and eight crew were evacuated without injuries, according to XiamenAir," Boeing said in a statement, adding it was closely monitoring the situation.

Airport general manager Ed Monreal said that the plane had landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass and ripping off its left engine.

Four people suffered "superficial scratches" as they evacuated the plane. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, he added.

Local television network ABS-CBN later aired photos of a group it said were passengers from the flight wrapped in blankets as they lined up inside the passenger terminal.

Philippine airport authorities said the passengers of Xiamen flight 8667 will be brought to a hotel near Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which services international flights to the country.

"Everyone is safe but they had to use the emergency chute because it was muddy," Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said.

Rescuers are seen at the scene as a Boeing passenger plane from China, a Xiamen Air, lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after it skidded off the runway while landing on Aug 17, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

The plane was still resting on its belly near the end of the airport's main runway on Friday, hours after the accident which occurred late on Thursday evening.

The authorities lifted part of the body off the ground Friday morning to recover its cargo as well as its flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, both vital to determining the cause of the accident.

"The Manila (airport control) tower told us that the aircraft tried to land once, aborted, then circled back. After landing the tower lost contact with it," civil aviation chief Jim Sydiongco said.

The incident forced a partial shutdown of the Philippines' main airport Friday.

Aviation authorities have closed the airport's main runway until 4pm, forcing some airlines to cancel, delay or reroute flights.

The runway for smaller aircraft remained open, but the authorities said the accident has delayed thousands of passengers, including holidaymakers travelling ahead of a long weekend.