Xiaomi tries to steal Samsung's thunder with folding phone video teaser
The video features its president Lin Bin with a smartphone that can be folded inwards from both ends.
SINGAPORE: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (Jan 23) hinted at its own foldable device, in what may be an attempt to steal the thunder from rival Samsung's own unveil slated for next month.
Xiaomi president Lin Bin was seen holding the device and watching a TikTok video in the 10-second clip, before folding in the two ends of the phone to showcase its flexible screen feature.
US tech site Verge had earlier this month reported a leaked video of this device, and the latest clip by the Xiaomi executive appears to give credence to the article.
Xiaomi is not the only Chinese company working on foldable smartphones. Royole had showcased its device, already being sold in China, at the annual CES consumer electronics trade show earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing its own big reveal on Feb 20. It had teased the device last November when Justin Denison, a senior vice president of mobile product marketing, showed a prototype with a screen he said measured 7.3 inches (18.5 cm) diagonally.
Folded in two, it resembled a thick phone. However, Samsung did not give media or developers a chance to touch or see the device up close, it was reported then.