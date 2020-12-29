Yoozoo senior executive main suspect in CEO Lin Qi's fatal poisoning: Reports

SHANGHAI: Investigators have detained a man accused of being linked to the fatal poisoning of Lin Qi, CEO of Chinese game developer Yoozoo, the company known for its Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming strategy game.

A 39-year-old man identified by local media as Xu Yao is the main suspect in Lin's death on Christmas day, The Daily Beast reported on Monday (Dec 28).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Xu is reportedly a senior executive at Yoozoo’s film and television division.

According to the BBC, citing Yoozoo's statement, Lin - who was also 39 - felt unwell and admitted himself to the hospital.

Yoozoo reported that Lin was in a stable condition but subsequently announced his death on Friday.

Local media speculation pointed to Lin being poisoned with a cup of tea, said the BBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lin, who had a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) according to Hurun China Rich List, founded Yoozoo in 2009. The company developed the Chinese popular video game Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming.

Yoozoo also expanded into film production with Yoozoo Pictures. It held the rights for the film adaptation of Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem but was unsuccessful in its attempts to adapt the book into six films.

In September, the company granted Netflix the right to adapt the novel for television instead.