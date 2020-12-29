Yoozoo senior executive main suspect in CEO Lin Qi's fatal poisoning: Reports
SHANGHAI: Investigators have detained a man accused of being linked to the fatal poisoning of Lin Qi, CEO of Chinese game developer Yoozoo, the company known for its Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming strategy game.
A 39-year-old man identified by local media as Xu Yao is the main suspect in Lin's death on Christmas day, The Daily Beast reported on Monday (Dec 28).
Xu is reportedly a senior executive at Yoozoo’s film and television division.
According to the BBC, citing Yoozoo's statement, Lin - who was also 39 - felt unwell and admitted himself to the hospital.
Yoozoo reported that Lin was in a stable condition but subsequently announced his death on Friday.
Local media speculation pointed to Lin being poisoned with a cup of tea, said the BBC.
Lin, who had a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) according to Hurun China Rich List, founded Yoozoo in 2009. The company developed the Chinese popular video game Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming.
Yoozoo also expanded into film production with Yoozoo Pictures. It held the rights for the film adaptation of Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem but was unsuccessful in its attempts to adapt the book into six films.
In September, the company granted Netflix the right to adapt the novel for television instead.