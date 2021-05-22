Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28

BEIJING: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan late on Friday (May 21), killing three people and injuring 28, the Yunnan provincial government said on Saturday.



The quake hit at a depth of 8km and was followed by aftershocks, according to data from China Earthquake Networks Center.

CCTV quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but electricity, telephones and Internet were working.

The broadcaster added that an emergency was declared and rescue operations were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan province about 24km from the epicentre.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake also struck Qinghai province in western China on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center reported. Authorities have not reported any casualties related to that quake.



Yunnan is acutely vulnerable to earthquakes. The region sees frequent seismic activity from the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which form the vast Himalayan mountain range.



In October 2014, hundreds of people were injured and more than 100,000 displaced after a shallow 6.0 magnitude tremor hit Yunnan, close to China's borders with Myanmar and Laos.

