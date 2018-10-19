Former Malaysian DPM Zahid Hamidi charged with money laundering, corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was slapped with 45 charges in court on Friday (Oct 19) involving RM114 million (US$27.4 million).

The charges include 10 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to funds from Yayasan Akal Budi, a welfare foundation that he chairs, and eight counts of corruption involving RM42 million.



He was also charged with 27 counts of receiving and transferring illicit money under anti-money laundering laws. These charges involved a total of RM72 million, according to Bernama news agency.



He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



Former prime minister Najib Razak was seated in the courtroom in support of his former deputy.



Ahmad Zahid leads the opposition as the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which had ruled Malaysia for 60 years before being ousted in a shock general election defeat in May.



He was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 8.15am from the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya.

Looking calm as he walked into the building, he smiled and waved to reporters and members of the public.

Boisterous scene outside KL court complex as supporters for Zahid Hamidi, president of former ruling party UMNO gather to protest against the corruption and money laundering charges pic.twitter.com/JHnwoAbjTk — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) October 19, 2018

Outside court, supporters of the president of what was once Malaysia’s longest ruling party rally in protest & solidarity. Given former PM and UMNO president Najib Razak and his wife were charged for graft too, there are claims UMNO is being attacked by the new Pakatan government pic.twitter.com/cQuvGJgV6K — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 19, 2018

Ahmad Zahid was arrested at 3.15pm on Thursday at the MACC headquarters, where he was giving a statement in the investigation into the misappropriation of funds at the foundation.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement following his arrest that he will be charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Local media have said that he is believed to have abused about RM800,000 of the foundation’s funds to settle his and his wife’s credit card bills.

He has denied wrongdoing, saying the payments were made in error by an aide and that he has since repaid the amount.