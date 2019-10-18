30-year-old man in Malaysia dies from Zika

IPOH, Perak: A 30-year-old man in Malaysia died on Friday (Oct 18) after contracting Zika, the first Zika case in the country since 2016.

The man, from Manjung in Perak, was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea when he was admitted to hospital on Sep 27, local media reported citing the health ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He was transferred to intensive care on Sep 29, the New Straits Times reported Dr Noor Hisham as saying.

"The infection of the virus was registered with the Perak Health Department on Oct 12," he told the news outlet. “The ministry’s disease control division confirmed the virus to be Zika."

Dr Noor Hisham said that the victim had likely contracted Zika locally.

“It is highly probable that the Zika virus (infection) is of local origin based on the preliminary investigation," he said. "Further investigation is in progress."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was the first person to be infected by the virus this year in Malaysia.

“With the latest case recorded, the number of Zika virus cases in Malaysia is nine – eight in 2016 and one this year," Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Zika virus is spread by the Aedes mosquito, the same mosquito that spreads dengue and Chikungunya.

