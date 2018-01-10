13-month-old toddler dies after falling unconscious in Malaysian nursery

KUANTAN: A toddler has died after falling unconscious at the nursery he attended in Malaysia on Wednesday (Jan 10).

"It was only last Saturday that I played with him and he was his usual active healthy self … suddenly today he is gone,“ said the grandmother of 13-month old Ahnaf Hanafi Mohd Hanif.

According to Hadijah Gan Abdullah, 63, her son Mohd Hanif Sulaiman, 28, and his wife Roshidah Abdullah, 30, received a phone call from the nursery at 2.45pm to inform them that their son had been sent to the clinic, located in Indera Mahkota 8.

According to Hanif, the nursery owner had asked a neighbour to take the toddler to a clinic as she did not have transport.

"I was informed that my grandchild had died before reaching the clinic and we were told to lodge a police report.

"The nursery owner said my grandson was whining so she put him in a cradle ... it is hard to accept that Ahnaf is gone because he was healthy and had never been used to being rocked in a cradle,” said Hadjiah at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital Forensic Department.

Hadijah, a retired teacher, said her grandson had only been at the nursery for over a month, adding that there were four other children at the nursery.

She added that they lodged a police report at the Indera Mahkota Police Station at about 4pm and were considering taking legal action against the nursery owner should there be any elements of negligence.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were underway.