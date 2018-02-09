2 hit by train in Bangkok while posing for selfies

BANGKOK: Two people were seriously injured when they were hit by a train while posing for selfies at a Bangkok railway station on Thursday (Feb 9).

Local news outlet the Nation reported that the man and woman had been drinking alcohol along the Samsen Railway Station tracks at 4am when they decided to take photos with an outbound train in the background.

However, 28-year-old Walailak Sukama and 25-year-old Amnaj Nawantib did not realise an inbound train was approaching on another track, said the report.



Police Captain Wisanusak Sueb-in said officials were alerted to the accident at 5am.

The woman's right leg was severed after she was dragged by the train, while the man was knocked unconscious.

Both were taken to Vajira Hospital after the accident. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiRescueNews)

Photos posted on Facebook page ThaiRescueNews show rescue workers extricating the woman from underneath a train carriage.



Rescuers had to extricate the woman from below the train carriage. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiRescueNews)

According to the duo's friend who was also at the railway tracks, the three of them had been drinking in the area for about an hour before the incident.



Capt Wisanusak told the Bangkok Post that the police will check security camera footage of the area and question the train driver and witnesses.

