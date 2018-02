2 Malaysians detained overseas freed

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians who were detained overseas have been released, in time for Chinese New Year.

One of them, 59-year-old Low Siang Huat, arrived in Malaysia on Friday (Feb 16) - one day shy of a year since he was arrested in Indonesia for encroaching territorial waters.

The other five Malaysian fishermen arrested remain in Indonesian custody, but will be released in stages starting this month.

The agreement to release fishermen from both nations was reached at a meeting between Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak last November in Kuching, Sarawak.

On Friday, Malaysia's foreign affairs ministry also announced that an engineer detained in Dubai for 10 months had been released on bail after the government intervened.

Richard Lau had been arrested over allegations he stole wages and commissions from a company he worked for.



