2 teenagers in Japan charged for pouring shampoo into onsen

SHINGU, Japan: Two teenage boys in Japan have been charged for pouring shampoo into an onsen, causing it to overflow.

The boys, aged 19, were charged with forcible obstruction of business, reported Fuji TV on Wednesday (Jan 17).

The incident happened last August when they visited the Kumanogawa Onsen Satsuki facility in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture.

Police said the boys poured shampoo and body soap provided by the bathhouse into the water, causing foam and lather to overwhelm the bath area. According to Japan Today, the bathhouse was forced to close for a day due to the damage.

Eight empty shampoo and body soap bottles were found at the time of the incident, said the report.

The teenagers, who were identified through surveillance camera footage, told police they were just pulling a prank.



