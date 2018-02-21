3 family members charged for selling fake formula milk in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Three family members were charged on Wednesday (Feb 21) for allegedly selling fake infant formula milk in Johor Bahru.

The individuals - Yap Kai Chai, 59, Ling Mei Nar, 42, and Yap Chang Hong, 26 - are business partners of TCM Yongtai Lian, a Chinese medicinal drug firm with several outlets across Johor Bahru.

Kai Chai faces three charges, of which one is a joint charge with his sister-in-law Ling and the remaining two is with his son Chang Hong.

On the first count, Kai Chai and Ling were charged with allegedly selling fake Enfalac A+ Step 1 in 1.8kg boxes, by using counterfeited trademarks on the product at the branch in Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai.

On the second charge, Kai Chai and his son were charged with committing the same offence at Yong Thye Lian drug store in Taman Nusa Bestari, Skudai.

If found guilty, they could be fined up to RM10,000 (US$2,500) for each traded good and/or jailed up to three years.

The father and son duo were also charged with possessing 208 units of fake formula milk at another premise at Taman Seri Orkid.

All three pleaded not guilty.

Authorities carried out raids on Dec 7 last year at the outlets after receiving public complaints of fake formula milk being sold in Johor Bahru, reported The New Straits Times.

A toddler also suffered severe vomiting after taking the fake infant formula purchased from one of the shops, said authorities.