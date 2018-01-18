3 injured in lorry collision on Malaysia's North-South highway

JOHOR BARU: Three people were injured after lorries collided on Malaysia's North-South Expressway on Thursday (Jan 18) morning.

According to The Star, the accident involved three lorries and happened near the Skudai exit at around 10.40am.

The New Straits Times said that two lorries coming from the same direction crashed into each other, coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.

Both lorries collided and came to a complete stop in the middle of the road. (Photo: Telegram/SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing/Updates)

Kulai Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Soleh Nasir said the three injured, aged 44, 24 and 20, had minor injuries and were taken to Kulai Hospital.

Two of the victims were a trailer driver and his assistant, while the third victim was the driver of a 5-tonne lorry, which was ferrying home appliances, reported the New Straits Times.



The accident caused a two-hour congestion along the stretch. (Photo: Telegram/SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing/Updates)

The accident caused a two-and-a-half hour traffic jam along the stretch, said the report.

