4-month-old baby dies from swaddle suffocation in Malaysia: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-month-old baby girl died after she was accidentally suffocated while being swaddled as she slept at home in Sungai Besi, Selangor on Tuesday (Jan 9).

Swaddling is an old technique used to wrap newborns tightly in a blanket as the baby adjusts to life outside the womb.



According to the New Straits Times, she was believed to have passed out after the swaddle covered her face, suffocating her.

Her parents realised that the infant was unconscious at 7.30am and rushed her to the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras.

Cheras police chief Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said doctors attempted to resuscitate the baby for 15 minutes but there was no response.

“The infant was then pronounced dead,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abdul Ghani was quoted by Berita Harian Online as saying that checks on the infant’s body revealed that there were no signs of physical abuse, and no criminal elements were involved.

"The infant is believed to have died from sudden infant death syndrome," he said. "The baby was swaddled and was sleeping on the same bed as her parents."

