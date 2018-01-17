5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Taipei: Reports

TAIPEI: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan’s biggest city on Wednesday (Jan 17), according to local news site Taiwan News.

The epicentre of Wednesday's quake was 12.3km north-northwest of Taipei in the mountainous district of Beitou at a depth of 140km.

Several witnesses reported a slight rocking of buildings in downtown Taipei, the Reuters news agency reported. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after the tremor.

Taiwan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

More to follow.