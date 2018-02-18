5 family members in Kelantan drown during picnic

KOTA BAHRU: Five members of a family died after a drowning incident during a picnic in Pantai Tok Bali, Kelantan on Saturday (Feb 17).

The bodies of four of them were found on Saturday while the body of a five-year-old boy was discovered by fishermen near the coast on Sunday.

The four were identified as Yazul Bahari Yakob, 46, his daughter Yasmin Nor Aliza, 10, his sister Yusnina Yakob, 38 and their relative Zufika Suhaimi, 10.



Kelantan's Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (logistics) Lieutenant Commander Ariffin Ghazali said the body of Yazul Bahari's son Khaizuran Waliyuddin Suhaimi was found floating at about 9.45am this morning.

"The remains of the victim were taken to the Tok Bali jetty and handed over to the police for further action.

"The Search And Rescue operation by MMEA boat PENYELAMAT 7 was ended at 10.30am. The operation was also assisted by other agencies such as the police, Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM), People’s Volunteers Corps (RELA) and other civilians," he said in a statement.



According to the Star, police have urged that Pantai Tok Bali in Pasir Puteh be declared unsafe for swimming.



According to the report, Pasir Puteh Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Rozak Mohamad said locals were aware that the area was not safe, but not outsiders.

“This area is part of the project site for the Tok Bali Supply Base,” the Star quoted him as saying.

“The geological surface here is very uneven. The water can be waist high at one point, and can suddenly run deep in the next. The sand is also unusually soft here.”



“We hope the local council would put up a warning signboard along the beach soon, for the benefit of outsiders,” he added.

