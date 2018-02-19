5 men drown in Malaysia river after fleeing cock fighting raid

SUNGAI PETANI, Kedah: The bodies of five men, who fled from authorities during a police raid, were found on Sunday (Feb 19) afternoon in a river in Malaysia's northern Kedah state.

The five, aged between 40 and 50, were involved in the biggest cock fighting gambling den in the country's northern region, the New Straits Times reported.

On Friday night, authorities raided a makeshift cock fighting gambling den at an oil palm estate in Tanah Licin, Kuala Ketil, where around 200 people were involved.



“We arrested 76 people, and seized 40 cockerels and RM140,000 (S$47,100) during the raid," said Baling police chief Superintendent Shariffudin Yusof, as reported by The Star.



“We did not know that some of them had jumped into the river until the villagers told us since the place was dark,” he added.

The Sungai Muda river, which used to be a sand mining area is said to be 40m deep.

"The men could have been trapped when they jumped in,” said Shariffudin.



Their bodies have been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem.

