6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan: USGS

TOKYO: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off Japan on Wednesday (Jan 24), the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 103km northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of 64km. That's not far from the island of Hokkaido.

There's been some seismic activity along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire recently.

On Tuesday, a magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Alaska, sending the state's coastal residents inland to seek shelter from possible tidal waves.

Japan's Kusatsu-Shirane volcano also erupted on Tuesday, killing a man and injuring at least 11 people. In the Philippines, Mount Mayon continues to fire lava and ash, prompting thousands more to evacuate their homes.



This story is developing.

Advertisement