60 Thai policemen under probe for receiving hongbao

BANGKOK: Thai police have launched an investigation on 60 policemen from Bangkok’s four police stations for receiving hongbao from an alleged gambling outlet owner.

Hongbaos or red packets containing money are traditionally given out during Chinese New Year.

Metropolitan Police Division 7 commander Major General Boonyarit Rodma ordered the probe after a video clip of the policemen waiting in a long queue to receive the hongbao from the alleged gambling outlet owner went online on the country’s social media.

According to the local media, the video clip had been viewed over 159,000 times and shared over 2,200 times in just 15 hours since it was posted on Facebook last Friday.

Boonyarit said, the policemen came from Taling Chan, Thamma Sala, Bang Yikhan and Bang Saothong police stations and he also ordered the chief of each police station to be questioned regarding the incident.

The four police stations were ordered to file a report to the Metropolitan Police Bureau within a week, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened just a week after the deputy national police chief General Chalermkiat Sriworakhan issued instructions to all station police chiefs to ensure their subordinates did not accept hongbao from Chinese businessmen.

He warned of disciplinary actions if they disobeyed the instructions.