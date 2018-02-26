6m-long python pulled out of well in Johor Bahru plantation

JOHOR BAHRU: At least seven villagers were needed to pull out a 6m-long python which was found inside a well at a Johor Bahru plantation on Sunday (Feb 25).

Mohd Noor Irfan Mohd Zainal was working at the plantation in Pasir Gudang with his father when he heard a splashing sound coming from a well.

"I thought it was a rock that dropped, but when I went nearer to look, I saw the python," said the 15-year-old.



Another villager, Syahrul Karim, said seven men were needed to pull the reptile out from the well.

According to Mr Syahrul, the area is believed to be the python's nesting ground, where it has been spotted before.

Pasir Gudang senior firefighter Sharol Suboh said they were alerted to the incident at around 6pm. Five men were deployed to the scene.

The python weighed approximately 80kg, he added.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and the Johor Zoo have been notified and the snake will be relocated as well.