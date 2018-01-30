8-month-old baby raped in India: Reports

An eight-month-old baby girl is reportedly in a critical condition in Delhi after being raped by her cousin, reported the BBC.

The baby was brought to the hospital on Sunday (Jan 28) and Indian police said she "suffered injuries to her vital organs", said the Times of India.

The child had to undergo a three-hour operation, said the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, according to the BBC.



"Her heart-rending cries could be heard in the intensive-care unit of the hospital. She has horrific injuries in her internal organs," Ms Maliwal said in a tweet.

The baby's parents had left her in the care of the accused's mother, when he took the child to a room on the top floor of the house under the pretext of playing with her. He then sexually assaulted the child.

The child's mother only found out about the incident when she returned home from work to find the child crying and bleeding, added the Times of India.

The accused initially denied sexually assaulting the baby, but police suspicions were confirmed when he fled shortly after.

He was tracked down and arrested, and confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

India has strengthened its laws on sexual violence since the fatal gang rape of a Delhi student in 2012.