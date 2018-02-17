90 guests evacuated at Pahang hotel after wall collapses

KUANTAN: A total of 90 guests at a hotel in Bukit Tinggi were evacuated on the early hours of Saturday morning (Feb 17) after part of its walls collapsed.

Debris from the incident injured a senior citizen and a small boy, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Mohd Sani Harul told Bernama.

“The collapse on the first level of H block involved about 84 square metres. The guests were all asleep during the incident," he said.

"JBPM instructed the hotel management to transfer out all guests in the block as a security measure.

"The block was also temporarily closed ... until it is safe to be occupied again," he said in a statement.

Mr Mohd Sani added that the two people who were injured were sent to Bentong Hospital.

He added that the rescue operation, which also included police officers, ended at 4.20am on Saturday.