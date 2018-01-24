AirAsia employee dies on flight from KL to Bandung

KUALA LUMPUR: An AirAsia flight was diverted on Wednesday (Jan 24) after one of its employees died on board.

The 46-year-old employee was travelling as a passenger on flight AK416, which was heading to the Indonesian city of Bandung from Kuala Lumpur, the budget airline said in a statement.

The flight was diverted to Johor's Senai International Airport. The employee received immediate medical attention upon landing, but was later pronounced dead by an emergency doctor on the ground, the airline said.

AirAsia said in its statement that it is saddened by the death. "We will provide all necessary support to the family during this bereavement period," it added.

The flight subsequently left Senai at 9am on the same day and arrived at Bandung's Husein Sastranegara International Airport at 10.11am.

Kulai district police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar told the New Straits Times that AirAsia has lodged a police report on the incident.

According to Supt Dzulkhairi, the deceased was an Indonesian man.

The case has been classified by police as sudden death, the NST report said.