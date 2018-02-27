AirAsia plane bound for KL makes emergency landing in Okinawa

PUTRAYAJA: A Kuala Lumpur-bound AirAsia X flight from Tokyo was diverted to Okinawa due to a technical issue, AirAsia X said in a statement on Monday (Feb26).

The low-cost airline said Flight D7 523, which departed Tokyo on Sunday, landed safely in Okinawa at 0259 hours (GMT) on Monday with 369 passengers and 10 crew on board.

China's Xinhua news agency quoted Japan's transport ministry as saying that engine trouble forced the emergency landing.

According to Xinhua, the ministry said that the plane's right engine indicated problems, forcing the captain to shut the troubled engine down and declare an emergency landing.



AirAsia said a rescue flight would be launched from Kuala Lumpur and all the passengers would be transferred to Flight D7 689.

Flight D7 689 was scheduled to depart Okinawa at 2130 hours on Monday and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 0200 hours on Feb 27, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All necessary assistance is being provided to guests on board and they will be kept updated on the new departure time,” the statement added.