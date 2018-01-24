AirAsia staff dies on flight from KL to Bandung: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A 46-year-old AirAsia staff died while on duty during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bandung, Indonesia on Wednesday (Jan 24).

Flight AK416 was diverted to Johor's Senai International Airport due to a "medical emergency", the budget airline confirmed in a report by the New Straits Times (NST).

The staff was given immediate medical treatment upon landing, said the company, but was later pronounced dead by a doctor on the ground.

“The AirAsia family is saddened by the loss of our staff. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family," the company was cited as saying in the NST report.

The company added that it will provide all the necessary support to the family during this difficult period.

AirAsia said flight AK416 subsequently left Senai at 9am and arrived at Bandung's Husein Sastranegara International Airport at about 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kulai district police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mukhtar told NST that AirAsia has lodged a police report on the incident.

According to Supt Dzulkhairi, the deceased was a 46-year-old Indonesian man.

The case has been classified as sudden death, said the report.