Alibaba, Ford unveil car vending machine in China: Reports

GUANGZHOU: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and US car maker Ford have opened a car vending machine in China’s southern city Guangzhou, according to various media reports on Monday (Mar 26).

The unstaffed five-storey building, which houses up to 42 cars, allows prospective buyers to see, test drive and purchase the vehicles on site using Alibaba's Tmall app, the Daily Mail reported.



Users can verify their identity through this machine when picking up the car for a test drive. (Photo: Alibaba)

To do that, users select a time for pick-up and then use the app to snap a selfie. The picture will later be used to verify their identities at the vending machine before the vehicles are delivered, according to the Verge. Interested buyers may also put down a deposit electronically through the Tmall app.

The 5-storey building houses up to 42 cars. (Photo: Alibaba)

Buyers have several choices, including the Ford Explorer SUV and Mustang. And the purchase is done without any help from humans in under 10 minutes, Alibaba was quoted as saying in media reports.

It only takes about 10 minutes to get a car. (Photo: Alibaba)

The vending machine will be open to the public from Apr 23 and buyers will be given a three-day test drive before they have to commit to any purchase.



Similar machines are being planned in Beijing and Hangzhou, the reports said.





