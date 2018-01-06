Anwar expected to be released in June: Reports

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is expected to be released from prison in June, Malaysia media reported on Saturday (Jan 6).

The de facto leader of the Pakatan Harapan, who is serving a five-year sentence for sodomy, is having his jail term reduced for good behaviour, The New Straits Times said.

He will be freed on June 11, Anwar's wife and PKR president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had announced at the Wanita Pakatan Harapan convention.

"Although he is not physically here, he is supporting our fight in spirit," The Star quoted her as saying.



Anwar, 70, was expected to be incarcerated until February 2019.

