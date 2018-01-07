Anwar to be released on Jun 8: Malaysia prisons department

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will be released from prison on Jun 8, the country's prisons department confirmed on Sunday (Jan 7).

The de factor leader of the Pakatan Harapan will be released two days ahead of schedule.

"Since his release date, Jun 10, falls on a Sunday and Jun 9 would be a Saturday, he will be released on Jun 8, which is a Friday," said prisons department director-general Zulkifli Omar.



Anwar is serving a five-year sentence for sodomy, a conviction that the opposition insists is politically motivated.

He started serving his sentence in February 2015, but prisoners get a one-third reduction of their original sentence under Malaysian laws.

Mr Zulkifli said the prisons department and Sungai Buloh Prison did not receive any instructions from any authority to change Anwar's release date.

During its annual convention on Sunday, the country's opposition coalition announced Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its pick for interim prime minister.