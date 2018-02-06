Asian stocks end lower for 2nd straight session; Singapore, Vietnam shares at one-month low

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian shares shed most of January's gains and ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday (Feb 6) as an overnight plunge on Wall Street triggered a rout in equities worldwide.

Asian shares ended lower, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 3.5 per cent.



Singapore shares dropped 2.2 per cent to a one-month low, as financials fell. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd marked their steepest drop in more than 2.5 years while DBS Group Holdings dived as much as 4.3 per cent.

Vietnam, which as of Friday's close was the only Southeast Asian stock market with double-digit percentage gains this year, slumped 3.5 per cent in the session, also at a month's low.



Most markets, however, staged a partial recovery towards the end of the session after US stock futures changed course to rise 1.3 per cent during Asia trading hours, signalling a likelihood of recouping losses when Wall Street opens.



The market reaction is slightly exaggerated, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are looking at situations where prices seem to have picked up a bit fast. However, I do not believe we are in a bubble situation."

The correction is likely to continue for a while and presents a good opportunity for investors to collect attractive assets, added Shim.

The Philippine main index closed 0.8 per cent lower, after dropping as much as 2.7 per cent earlier, as financials weighed.



Philippine annual inflation accelerated much faster than expected in January, data showed, increasing the chances of an interest rate hike this week.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, down over 4 per cent, was the top loser. The Bank of the Philippine Islands slid 3.1 per cent while Ayala Corp hit a two-month low.

Indonesian shares ended 1.7 per cent lower after shedding as much as 2.5 per cent.



"The Indonesian market is a little stronger, less impacted by the market retreat. But obviously, the strength in the fundamentals of the economy is putting up well," said Shim.



Meanwhile, Thai and Malaysian shares gave away 1.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

