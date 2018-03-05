At parliament opening, Malaysia’s king says govt committed to tackling issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will continue to address issues most affecting the people, such as the cost of living, as well as implement community-based programmes in ensuring their well-being, Malaysia's Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, said on Monday (Mar 5).



Sultan Muhammad V said the government emphasis in the matter was evident from the establishment of the National Cost-of-Living Action Council recently.



"I believe more initiatives will be introduced following the setting up of the council to draw up appropriate programmes that can be implemented immediately to ease the burden of the people.



"Allocations will continue to be provided to carry out more community-based programmes and projects for their well-being," he said.



The king was delivering his royal address at the opening of the first meeting of the sixth session of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur.



Sultan Muhammad V said that in the face of global economic uncertainty, the government remained focused on and committed to prudently implementing fiscal transformation policies and national economic and financial management.



He said the government finances were expected to be stronger following higher revenue collection, moderate growth in spending, continuing decline in targeted fiscal deficits, international reserves remaining strong, and manageable and controlled federal government debts.



"The country is still one of the preferred investment destinations and is expected to attract higher investments in 2018. It is hoped that the momentum of this positive performance can be sustained.



"As for the future, the country should continue to step up efforts because maintaining success is more difficult than achieving it, he said.



Sultan Muhammad V also urged the government to ensure that all the planned programmes and projects were implemented by taking into account the current challenges facing the country.



LEGISLATING AGAINST FAKE NEWS



The king also recorded his support for planned legislation to regulate fake news in his speech.

"At this time, social media is very influential in shaping the values and culture of a society. All parties must play their respective roles to defend good community values,” he said.

"In this regard, I support the suggestion to enact laws to manage the spread of fake news and slander on social media.”

The opposition and activists, however, fear the laws will be bulldozed through this final parliament session and used to curb freedom of speech and dissent in the lead up to polls.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says the government is studying how to balance the need for regulation with freedom of expression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another report that MPs are looking out for is the tabling of plans to redraw electoral boundaries in Malaysia - which analysts say could give the ruling Barisan Nasional an advantage and a shot at regaining the two thirds majority they first lost in 2008.

Once this is passed, it is widely expected that Prime Minister Najib Razak will seek approval from the king to dissolve parliament, paving the way for elections.



(Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.)