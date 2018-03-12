Baby dies after being flung from father's arms in car accident in Malaysia: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A nine-month-old baby girl in Malaysia was killed after her mother's car collided with another vehicle and she was flung out of her father's arms, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

The accident involving three vehicles happened at 7.30pm on Sunday, the Times' report on Monday (Mar 12) quoted Jelebu deputy chief of police, deputy superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal as saying.

The victim's mother, Lim Hui Chee, was driving a Toyota Vios on her way back home to Titi from Seremban when she lost control of the car while taking a turn and crossed into the opposite lane of incoming traffic before colliding with a Honda Civic coming from Kuala Klawang, Mr Kamarul reportedly said.

"The victim's car is believed to have spun several times before being hit by a Proton Saga which was also coming from the Kuala Klawang direction. Because of the impact of the accident, Wong Qan Ton, who was at that time being held by her father Wong Ting Sing, 26, was thrown out of the car into the middle of the road," he added.



The deputy superintendent was also quoted saying that the baby was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead at about 7.50am on Monday with severe head injuries.

A Proton Saga driver, 23-year-old Luqman Al Hakim Fouzar had neck injuries from the accident, while the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic escaped unscathed, he said.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.