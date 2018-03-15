Bali airport to shut for 24 hours to observe day of silence

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Bali's airport will be shuttered for 24 hours starting from 6am local time on Saturday (Mar 17) as locals observe a "day of silence".



The airport shutdown will affect about 480 flights, including nearly 240 international flights at Ngurah Rai international airport.



On Hari Nyepi, which marks the new year for the Hindus of the island, Bali comes to a standstill as no lights are turned on and one is allowed outdoors.



For the first time, telecoms providers have also been asked to shut down some mobile Internet services in Bali, according to the country's largest mobile network Telkomsel.

In a statement, the communications ministry said religious leaders in Bali had appealed for a 24-hour Internet blackout from 6am on Saturday.

"We have asked all telecommunications providers to take steps to support the religious leaders' appeal," it said. "They should also take steps to maintain the quality of Internet access at vital locations."

Such spots including hospitals, banks, and certain public places will be running, said Merza Fachys, president director of Smartfren, another service provider.

"We will try as much as possible to fulfil what the religious leaders have asked for," he added.

It was unclear whether Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels or cafes would still operate.



On Saturday, locals will stop regular daily activities for a day of meditation, fasting and introspection, an annual rite that includes elaborate beachside ceremonies and demon-like effigies.



Non-Hindus, including the tourists who flock to the tropical paradise, are asked to stay in their homes or hotels.

"Many tourists actually came specifically to experience the quietness and the serenity of Nyepi," airport spokesman Yanus Suprayogi told AFP.



Cars and motorcycles are also not allowed on the road except in an emergency while lights inside homes and street lights are switched off.

