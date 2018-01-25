Bangkok air pollution at unhealthy levels: Reports

SINGAPORE: The air quality in Thailand's capital of Bangkok has been at unhealthy levels in recent days, said the Pollution Control Department on Thursday (Jan 25).

On five of the last eight days, the PM2.5 reading exceeded the safe level of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, said air and noise quality director Thaloengsak Phetsuwan, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Air quality readings on Thursday showed that the air was "hazardous", at 57 microgrammes at Intarapitak Road in the Thonburi district, according to the report.



Stagnant conditions typically seen during the period of transition from winter to summer contributed to the problem. The still air allowed pollution from vehicles to accumulate, said the Post.

The result was the appearance of white or white-brown mist, it added.

According to the Nation, smog covered the city throughout the week, "greatly lowering visibility".



Advertisement

Advertisement

People in Bangkok have taken to social media to bemoan the situation, with several complaining of blurry vision and other side-effects.

🇹🇭Bangkok’s smog is clearly visible from my apartment today, it’s a layer of air between the city and the sky, and it’s there almost every day 😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/ZOAqbhr0wW — Pieter Levels 🏝 (@levelsio) January 22, 2018





insane... just dropping my daughter to school on bicycle and back today... my eyes hurt after i got back and now i'm under the weather (literally under this smog)#BangkokHaze #BangkokSmog https://t.co/3KnWpZTnBd — Raj Palsingh (@HipsterYogi) January 24, 2018





Air quality in #Bangkok can be much worse than in #Beijing. Reaches 218 on AQI today, Beijing is today only around 40 #Smog pic.twitter.com/TKw98ZdDhZ — Frederic Spohr (@fspohr) January 22, 2018





As the conditions could cause throat irritation, breathing difficulties and even destroy tissue in respiratory organs, Mr Thaloengsak has advised members of the public to limit outdoor activities and wear a face mask.