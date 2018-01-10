Bangkok hit by floods after thunderstorm

BANGKOK: Several parts of Bangkok were flooded after a thunderstorm early on Wednesday (Jan 10) morning.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, heavy rain fell throughout the Thai capital, with the Min Buri and Nong Chok districts receiving around 89mm of rainfall.

Streets along the Chao Phraya River also bore the brunt of the wet weather, the Bangkok Post reported. Netizens posted videos and photos of the thunderstorm and the floods on social media.















According to local radio station JS100, the floods worsened traffic snarls throughout Bangkok, which is renowned for its congestion.

Other areas affected were streets near Samrong rail station, Siam University and Petchkasem.











Weather.com has forecast that the heavy rain in Bangkok will dissipate at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.