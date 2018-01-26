Bangkok's Chatuchak market to go cashless by June

BANGKOK: From cashless payments to automated parking lots, Bangkok's famous Chatuchak market will be undergoing a "4.0" digital transformation.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the market will become a cashless commercial area by June, reported Bangkok Post on Friday (Jan 26).

Visitors will be able to pay for items by using a single card or by Quick Response (QR) code on their phones, said SRT's director for land development, Siripong Preutthipan.

With a budget of more than 100 million baht (US$3.2 million) on upgrading Chatuchak market, SRT also plans to build automated parking lots, according to the report.

Each lot, which will be able to accommodate 100 cars, will cost around 40 million baht to build, said Mr Siripong.

"The systems will comprise automated ticket dispensaries given out to vehicles as they enter," he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These new initiatives are in addition to the current Chatuchak Guide mobile app which lists the stalls according to category and stall ratings, said Mr Siripong.

There have also reportedly been discussions about building air conditioned toilets, with SRT talking with private firms for construction rights. But it will cost more to use the upgraded toilets.

Currently, Chatuchak market has eight locations for toilets, but they are due for improvement, said Mr Siripong as reported in Bangkok Post. He added that the upgraded facilities will be ready by the end of the year.